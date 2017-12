Marjorie Ann Austin, 83, of Granite City, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A second visitation will be 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Panther Fork Baptist Church in Texico, Ill. Services will follow at noon at the church. Marjorie will be laid to rest next to Waymon at Panther Fork Baptist Cemetery in Texico.