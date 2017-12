Marjorie Ellen Ryan-Poynor, 50, died at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.