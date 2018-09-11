Marjorie J. Du Vivier

Marjorie Jean Attebery Du Vivier died on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in her home at Morningside, an assisted living community in Godfrey.

Marjorie was born on November 2, 1922, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Olin Moody Attebery and Katharine Fairbrother Attebery. She married Edward K. (“Ned”) Du Vivier, M.D., on April 12, 1947, in St. Louis, and moved with him to Alton in 1950. Her devoted husband for 67 years, Ned preceded her in death in 2014. Marjorie was active in many community service organizations in Alton and was particularly interested in working with handicapped adults and children. A charter member of the Junior Service League of Alton (later the Junior League of Greater Alton), she also served for 25 years with the Alton Community Service League and for 24 years on the Leisure Friends Steering Committee, an organization that planned outings for Alton and St. Louis area seniors. Marjorie was a graduate of Mary Institute in St. Louis. She received her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and later attended the University of Alabama, SIU Edwardsville, and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Marjorie is survived by her seven children: Joseph Du Vivier and his wife, Toni Rizzo, of Fort Bragg, Calif.; Charles and Kathryn Du Vivier of Encinitas, Calif.; Edward and Mateboho Du Vivier of Maseru, Lesotho; Katharine (K.K.) Du Vivier of Boulder, Colo.; David Du Vivier of Kehl am Rhein, Germany; Louise and William Alsing of Alton; and Eleanor and Michael Dunn of Oakland, Calif.; as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Marjorie was also preceded in death by her brother, Olin Merry Attebery.

A private family interment will take place in Bellefontaine Cemetery and Arboretum in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be found online at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home.