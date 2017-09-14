Marjorie “Marge/Maggie” Ann Perdue, 93, of Granite City, died at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville with her beloved granddaughter, Heather, at her side.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, 3939 Lake Drive in Granite City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Cemetery in Glen Carbon.