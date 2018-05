Mark Anthony Bemis, 87, formerly of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehab in Caseyville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeffry Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.