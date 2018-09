Mark Charles Harmon

Mark Charles Harmon, 56, of Alton, died at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 1, 2018, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.