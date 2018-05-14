Mark Christopher DeGonia, 57, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Granite Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Irwin Chapel, with Lt. Matthew DeGonia officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.