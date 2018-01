Mark D. Thaxton Sr., 58, died at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his residence.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Alton Motor Boat Club. Private interment will be in Alton City (Lovejoy) Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.