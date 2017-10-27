Mark E. Lewis, 54, of Madison, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
Mark E. Lewis, 54, of Madison, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014