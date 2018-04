Mark Edward Badasch, 70, of Collinsville, passed away peacefully at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, April 29, 2018, at home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Upper Alton. The Rabbi Lane Stenger will officiate.