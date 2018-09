Mark J. Buchheim

Mark J. Buchheim, 57, of Maryville, passed away at 9:05 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Morris Hospital in Morris, Ill.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, September 8, at Revive Assembly of God Church, 1105 Beltline Road in Collinsville, with Rev. Myles Holmes officiating. This service will be livestreamed on Facebook at ReviveUSA.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.