Mark S. Helle, 57, of Aurora, Ill., formerly of Edwardsville, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at the Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Bartlett Cemetery.