Mark Stephen DeVer, 68, of Alton, died at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A second visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.