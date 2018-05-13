Mark Steven Bowles, 51, of Granite City, passed away at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 29, 1966, in Granite City. He had worked as a manager at Triad Manufacturing in St. Louis after over 27 years of service in information technology. He was a Master diver and instructor, traveling the world and experiencing many remarkable dives throughout the years. He was also a member of the Bubblemasters Underwater Recovery Team was a certified EMT. Mark was very technology-savvy and had many advanced computer training courses and certifications. He also had a love for hockey and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his mother, Diana L. (Cox) Bowles of Granite City; his father, Donald W. Bowles of Edwardsville; a half-brother, John Meszaros of Chatham; aunt, Tammy Bowles of Granite City; great-aunt, Terry Rea of Granite City; many cousins; other extended family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence W. and Ruth Jean Cox Jr. and Isabelle and Walter Bowles; and a brother, John Michael Meszaros.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the Epilepsy Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.