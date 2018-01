Marla (nee Marmion) Wortham Volpe, 70, of Ballwin, Mo., formerly of Granite City, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.