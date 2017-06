Marlene “Nana” Cange, 82, of Edwardsville, died at 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River. Funeral Mass of Resurrection will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Burial will be in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Wood River.

Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon and Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River are handling arrangements.