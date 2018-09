Marlene B. Hart, 76, of Granite City, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Edwardsville Care Center East.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison, officiated by Father Jeff Holtman. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.