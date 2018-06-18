Marlene Carol (Tant) Dupy, 78, of Maryville, met her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 17, 2018, after a short stay at Meridian Village Senior Living in Glen Carbon.

Her children would like to invite Marlene and Jerry’s friends to join them for a celebration of life open house at their favorite restaurant, Mariachi’s in Maryville, from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 20, on what would be their 61st anniversary. You are welcome to bring any special photos to share with the family and of course your favorite memories of them both.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.