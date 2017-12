Marlene J. Woodside, 86, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Marlene will be laid to rest next to Frank at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery in Todds Mill, Ill.