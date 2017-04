Marlin M. Fohne, 67, of Saint Jacob, Ill., died Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Faith Countryside Homes/Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. until Funeral Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Saint James Catholic Church in Saint Jacob. Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery, Saint Jacob.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.