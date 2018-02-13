Marlyn Jean Wagner, 85, died at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Integrity Rehab and Nursing Center of Alton.
Burial will be private with a memorial service held at a future date.
Gray Funeral Home of Wood River is handling arrangements.
