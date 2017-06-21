Marsha Kay Buckshot, 66, of Godfrey, died at 5:21 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
Marsha Kay Buckshot, 66, of Godfrey, died at 5:21 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014