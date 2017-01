Marshall A. Wilson, 81, of Pontoon Beach, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be Saturday, Jan. 28. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.