Martha Irene Kratzer, 66, of Granite City, died at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Calvary Life Church. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.