Martha St. Ivany, 88, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City and Belle, Mo., died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, Glen Carbon. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.