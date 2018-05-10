Martin “Marty” K. Rose, 55, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Born in Wheat Ridge, Colo., May 4, 1963, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Mary Eveline Rose and Charles and Lottie Keck; and niece, Sarah Arnett.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Rose; son, Andrew C. Rose; daughter-in-law, Jessica; daughters, Allison C. and Abigail C. Rose; parents, Dallas and Dolores Rose; brother, Chris Rose (Patty); sister, Tracie Grote (Barry); nephew, Dane Grote; niece, Lexie Grote; mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Barbara Smith; sisters-in-law, Diana Kraus and Cindy Rice; nieces and nephews, Heather Arnett, Robert Smith-Kraus, Billy Patterson and Rebekah Patterson, of Granite City; and grandpups, Buddy, Toby, Elias, and Harry; and Luna the cat.

Marty was president of the Smith Athletic Association (SAA), Head Football Coach and Girls Softball Coach (SAA), a board member of the Chesterfield Quarterback League, a Head Coach for Chesterfield Little League, Lancer JV Football Head Coach at Manchester High School, Manchester Football Club President, a Sunday school teacher, children’s church leader and a safety officer with Afton Chemical Association.

A private memorial ceremony will be held Saturday, May 12, followed by a Life Song Celebration at 12:30 p.m. at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Road, Midlothian, VA 23112. The family requests everyone dress casually in Manchester Lancer, St. Louis Cardinal or St. Louis Blues colors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to feedmore.org.

Bliley’s-Chippenham Funeral Home is handling arrangements.