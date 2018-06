Martin “Marty” Wayne Myers, 62, of Bethalto, departed this Earth at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to join Christ his Savior and his heavenly family.

You can celebrate Marty’s life with all of those who loved him on Sunday, July 1, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The visitation will run from 2:30-4 p.m. with the memorial service directly following. His sons Pastor Jeremy Myers and Pastor Jason Myers will officiate.