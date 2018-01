Martin A. Steele Sr., 63, died at 3:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.