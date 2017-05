Martin Arthur Schultz died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the age of 55.

Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River, where service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. Burial will be at the Roselawn Cemetery in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.