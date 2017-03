Marvin D. Voyles, 84, of Granite City, died at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13. Burial with full military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates.