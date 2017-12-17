Marvin F. Kessler Sr., 82, of Granite City, silently at home passed from this world to receive his eternal reward on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

He was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Freeburg, Ill., a son of the late Fred and Norine (Bald) Kessler.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Marvin F. and Cheryl Kessler Jr. of Granite City, David and Linda Kessler of Granite City, Nathan and Natalie Kessler of Edwardsville and Dona and Douglas Hoffman of Addison, Ill. Loving Pappaw to nine grandchildren, Stephanie Kessler, Danny and Nicole Harris, Rev. Bryan and Anna Harris, Michael and Ashley Harris, Nicolas and Brianna Kessler, Natasha Kessler, Nicole Kessler, Megan Hoffman, and Mia Hoffman; and seven great-grandchildren, Abigail, Kaylie, Caleb, Eli, Aiden, Bradley, and Alexis. He is also survived by three brothers and a sister and their spouses, Lloyd and Carole Kessler, Roy and Gwen Kessler, Janet and Dave Underwood, and Rev. Gene and Jan Kessler; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Rose and Tammy Kessler; goddaughter, Gretchen Trask; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and lifelong friends.

Reunited in death with his wife of 52 years, Dormilee (Rose) Kessler, whom he married on Oct. 12, 1957, in Granite City and she passed away on April 17, 2009. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, Marvin was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Kessler, and brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Rose.

A faithful employee, Marvin was retired from Conalco in Madison. A member of First United Pentecostal Church for more than 60 years, Marvin spent most of his life in ministry with Dormilee, giving and serving others, often catering or throwing parties for church family and friends. Most recently, Marvin enjoyed afternoon coffee talking with the guys and boasting about his nurse and his grandkids. He frequented the many local restaurants where he created a family away from family. Special thanks to the girls and staff at Uncle Linny's for loving and taking such great care of him. He also enjoyed attending the monthly H.O.P.E. widows luncheons.

While our family aches for the void, we rejoice at a wonderful life, well-lived and Godly example.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Gracepoint Pentecostal Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue at the church from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, with Rev. T.L. Smith, Rev. Bryan Harris and Rev. Gene Kessler officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.

In lieu of floral tributes, a monetary donation may be made to Mosaic Pregnancy and Health Centers in Granite City, one of dad's beloved charities in abortion prevention.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com