Mary “Eileen” Klie, 93, of Edwardsville, died at 12:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

There will be no visitation and a graveside service will be at the Ash Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Windsor, Ill., at a later date. She was cremated according to her wishes.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.