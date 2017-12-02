Mary A. Antoff, 89, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at University Nursing and Rehab Center, Edwardsville.

Mary was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Granite City, a daughter of the late George Heth Sr. and Caroline (Weber) Heth.

On June 11, 1949, Mary Heth married Carl R. Antoff, the love of her life, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City. Carl passed away on April 2, 2006.

Mary was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. Mary was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed dancing with family and friends. Mary loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband of 56 years, Mary was preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Heth; four sisters, Grace, Ellen, Genevieve and June; and by four brothers, George, Jim, Charlie and William.

She is survived by her loving children, Christine (Rob) Nevels of Alabama, Connie (George) Schwendemann of Granite City, Laura Antoff of Granite City, Richard (Carol) Antoff of Delaware, Tom Antoff of Maryville, Ken Antoff of Granite City, Michael (Theresa) Antoff of Collinsville, Keith (Kathy) Antoff of Granite City, and Kevin (Bobbi) Antoff of North Carolina; dear sisters, Shirley (Phil) Heath of Granite City and Janette Kienle of Glen Carbon; proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Mary will be laid to rest with Carl at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Memorial donations may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church or to Masses. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

