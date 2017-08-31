Mary Alene Kraushaar

Mary Alene Kraushaar, 94, of Alton, died at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Integrity of Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.