Mary Alice Feldmann, 71, of Granite City, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City, where funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 21. Burial will follow at St. Clair Memorial Park in Fairview Heights.