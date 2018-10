Mary Ann (Mimi) Towner

Mary Ann (Mimi) Towner, 84, of Edwardsville, passed away at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, October 15, 2018, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 16, at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. D. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.