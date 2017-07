Mary Louise Barr (nee Dahm), 95, of Wood River, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.