Mary Beckland, 81, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Elmwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Maryville.

Mary was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Quality, Ky., a daughter of the late Harry and Irene (Givens) Baldwin.

On June 17, 1967, she married Andy Beckland, the love of her life, in Granite City. Andy passed away on Dec. 21, 1992. Mary had worked for Sarah Coventry Jewelry as a branch manager for many years. She was a faithful member of Dewey Avenue Baptist Church in Granite City. Mary enjoyed going to church and making crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mary loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by one brother, Maurice Baldwin.

She is survived by her loving children, Vicki (Craig) Schulte and John (Elaine) Beckland, both of Granite City; dear brother, James Womack of DeBary, Fla.; proud grandmother to Eric Beckland, Nathan Beckland, Anthony Warren, Lisa West and Michael Stephens; proud great-grandmother to Leandra West and Tara Nolen; proud-great-great grandmother to Zayden and Jorden; extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Irwin Chapel. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be given to American Cancer Society and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.