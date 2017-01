Mary Byron, one of the oldest descendants of the original German settlers of Edwardsville, died in her sleep at 12:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after several years battling with cancer.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home at 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.