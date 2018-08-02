Mary Catherine (Kozatos) Vantrease, 85, of Godfrey went to be with the Lord surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 8:30am at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

She was born in Hillsboro IL on September 19, 1932 as a set of fraternal twins. Her twin Helen M. Kozatos preceeds her in death.

She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Lena Kozatos (Hart).

She married Hobart Vantrease on April 29, 1951 and spent 67 wonderful years together. He precedes her in death.

She spent her life serving Jesus Christ faithfully. She was actively involved in the ministry of every church she has attended from Hillcreast Nazarene to her current church, Living Word Worship Center.

She is survived by a son James Vantrease, her granddaughters: Cyndi (Scott) Wright, Nyssa (Chris) Gammaitoni, her great grandchildren: Aiden, Vickie and Jonathan Gammaitoni all of Alton. Her sister in law: Darlene Kozatos of Wood River, her nieces: Sherry (Steve) Starks of Bethalto, Jamie (Steve) Webb of Livingston, Illinois, her great nieces: Amanda Starks of AshGrove Missouri, Nicole Starks of Bethalto, Janna (Luke) Chestnut of Staunton, her great nephews Jason (Nicole) Tellor of Livingston, Kyle (Lindsey) Starks of Alton, great - great nephews Cole Starks of Bethalto, Landyn Starks of Alton, Keegan Starks of Alton, Liam Tellor of Livingston, and Cooper Chestnut of Staunton.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Junita Guffey, Alma Kozatos, Helen Kozatos, Dorothy Ann Gonzales, Nellie Bass, and one brother: James Kozatos.

Visitation will begin at 9am until the time of the funeral service at 11am on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Pitchford funeral home in Wood River. Pastor Doug Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at the chapel in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials made be made to the Living Word Worship Center in Alton and will be accepted at the funeral home.