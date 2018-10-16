Mary Catherine Trunk, 95, of Granite City, Illinois and formerly of Eustis, Florida and Washington, D.C. passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born May 18, 1923 in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Jacob Edward and Mary Edith (Rollins) Vogel. She married Donald Edward Trunk on September 3, 1946 in Washington, D.C. and he passed away on March 11, 2001. She had worked for the United States government with many years of dedication in Civil Service. She had worked for the Department of Agriculture, Department of Army and Air Force and retired in 1979 from NASA after 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City. Mary was also a member throughout the years with the Lake County, Florida YMCA, Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxiliary, Ladie’s Sodality, Officer’s Wives Club and the Shillelagh Travel Club. Mary and her husband had traveled the world through the years, loved the beach and the Carribbean. She also was an avid gardener and was a health and fitness enthusiast. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Donna Lynn and Mark Yehling of Granite City; six grandchildren and their spouses, Mark and Margaret Yehling of Bunker Hill, John and Michele Yehling of Staunton, Mary Lynn and David Scheibal of Edwardsville, Karen and John Brewster of Edwardsville; Matthew and Kristi Yehling of Crestwood, Missouri and Paul and Casey Yehling of Granite City; eleven great grandchildren, Nolan and Brittney, Nathan, Caitlyn, Tyler, Wyatt, Alexander, Emma, Morgan, Thomas, Nicholas and Hannah; a great granddaughter, Anaiyah; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Martha Horne, Edward Vogel, Philip Vogel, Rosemary Suydam, Agnes Kauffman, Teresa Vogel and Kathleen Allen.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2800 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. with Father Zachary Edgar as celebrant. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be made to masses, Fr. McGivney High School or to the Maren Fund. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com