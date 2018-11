Mary Collene Keel

Mary Collene Keel, 83, of Granite City, passed away at 5 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 8, at Harvest Community Church in Pontoon Beach, with Pastor Roy Boyer officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 9, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Charleston, Mo.