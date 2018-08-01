On July 28, 2018, God called one of his earthbound angels home to heaven.

Mary Dale (Judd) Walmsley was born December 14, 1942 to her beloved parents Clare and Evelyn Judd in Waterloo, New York.

Mary Graduated from high school in 1960 and was immediately employed as a secretary at Seneca Army Depot in Seneca Falls, New York. In 1972 Mary was employed by the Granite City School District where she served at the Board of Education office and as the secretary at Lake Elementary School for the 1973-74 school year. Mary returned with her children to Waterloo, New York in 1974. Mary served as the director of admission for four years at the Waterloo, New York Community Hospital.

In 1978 Mary and Gib wed and made their home with their blended family in Granite City, Illinois. After their wedding, Gib was so happy Mary was a loving and beloved stepmother to his girls.

Mary worked as the personal secretary and bookkeeper for Burton Bernard for three years at the Bernard & Davidson Law Firm. Mary was recruited from the law firm in 1982 and became the executive secretary for the director of the Kettler Center in St. Elizabeth Medical Center where she worked until she and Gib moved to Moline, Illinois in 1992.

Mary was an active member of the Troy United Methodist Church. She was committed to supporting the Harvest Ministry Teams, which is made up of a group of young people and sponsors who travel widely all year to “Make Disciples.” Mary sponsored Global International, an outreach to other nations to tell the story of Jesus and teach farming and other life skills. She also sponsored children in Compassion International and other Christian outreach programs.

In 2016 Mary was recognized and honored by the Wood River Masonic Lodge 1062 for her work and contributions to their meetings and fundraising activities.

Mary's great joy was her family and the cherished times with her children and grandchildren. Mary loved to travel with Gib and their friends and never tired of their rides to Grafton on the Great River Road. She enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her friends and the gatherings with Gib's classmates.

Mary is survived by her husband, Gilbert Walmsley; children Daniel Graville (Patricia) of Scottsdale, Arizona; Catherine Graville Willis of Wood River, Illinois; step-daughters Kit Morrissey (Martin) of Edwardsville, Illinois; Susannah Massie (Jason) of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren Nathan and Mitchell Graville of Scottsdale, Arizona; Leanne Willis Roderick (Christian) of Springfield, Missouri; Maggie Morrissey of Chicago, Illinois; and Matt Morrissey of Columbia, Missouri; brother Bill Judd (Barb) of Waterloo, New York; sister Phyllis Van Lare (Barry) of Reston, Virginia; nephew Ian Van Lare; and nieces Sherryl Van Lare and Susan Bathras (Curt).

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Evelyn Judd of Waterloo, New York, and her in-laws Granville and Bonita Walmsley of East Alton, Illinois.

A celebration of life service will be held at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois on Saturday, August 4th at 4:00. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00.

Mary requested any memorials to be directed to Harvest Ministry Teams or Partners for Pets.