Mary “Diva” Ann (nee Abernathy) Vinyard, 52, of Granite City died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

The family will greet people from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Freedom Worship Center, 3633 State Route 162, Pontoon Beach, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m.

Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.