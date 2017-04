Mary E. Brothers, 83, of Granite City, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Irwin Chapel Funeral Home, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at noon.