Mary Eddleman, 80, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.