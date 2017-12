Mary Elizabeth Leitner, 105, of Edwardsville and a former longtime Alton resident, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Interment will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.