Mary Ellen Claussen, 86, of Wood River, died at 8:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.