Mary Ellen Feilner, 81 of Granite City, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Highland Health Care Center.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.