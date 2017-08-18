Mary Ellen Garofoli, 64, of Mitchell, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at her home.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home and Crematory in Granite City.
